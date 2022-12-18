Newly elected General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has revealed his winning strategy.

According to him, delegates gave him the nod because they believed his eight-Point Action Plan is the winning strategy the NDC needs to return to power in 2024.

The former Ketu South MP secured a shocking landslide victory at the just ended National Delegates Conference of the NDC.

He beat former Minister of Sports, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor with a large margin.

Mr Kwetey said his leadership style is one that seeks to achieve a collision of genuine patriots across the two major parties to set the developmental agenda of the country.

He said the country must move past the old style of inter-party wrangling and work to mobilise the youth for a better Ghana.

Mr Kwetey said with the experience he has gained as a former Member of Parliament for the Ketu South and former Minister for Agriculture as well as Transport, he wants to channel them to serve the party.

Below is the 8-Point Action Plan:

He also thanked from Ashanti,Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions for voting massively for him.