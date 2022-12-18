The newly elected national executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have assured the party folks to work to regain power in 2024.

According to them, winning the 2024 polls for the party is non-negotiable.

The National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia made this known in his victory speech.

Mr Asiedu Nketia who is the immediate-past General Secretary said he and his executives are prepared to sacrifice everything for the collective good of the party.

According to him, that is the onerous task the delegates have entrusted into their hands.

“You the delegates of our party have given us the mandate to secure the second independence of Ghana.

“We know the path will not be smooth but we will stand up to the challenge and we are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to make sure this country is delivered,” he said.

The party organised its 10th National Delegates Congress to elect its new executives on Saturday, December 17.

Delegates of the party converged at the Accra sports Stadium for the exercise.

Some 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies took part in the exercise.

At the end of the contest, Mr Asiedu Nketia won the ultimate position of National Chairman.