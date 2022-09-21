The race for the General Secretary position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is getting hotter as party stalwarts continue to declare interest.

Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has made public his intent to unseat his boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Also, former Director of Election of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, is already on a campaign trail seeking the votes of delegates ahead of the party’s National Delegates Congress.

As a leading member of the opposition party, he has been tipped by political pundits to succeed General Mosquito should Mr Nketia decide not to contest.

But Dr Otokunor on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday held a different view.

According to him, his experience at the office of the General Secretary puts him above all his opponents.

“I stand very tall among anybody who will contest because they don’t have the experience I have had in the office of the General Secretary,” he said.

On his chances with Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, he stated unequivocally that, he [Otokunor] will beat him.

“If Elvis is contesting this election, I will beat him. I am best placed because I will be able to do an excellent job than all of them,” he stated.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, he said the NDC must preserve a youthful General Secretary to be able to woo the youth.

“The young people of this country needs a leadership that understands them and shares their story. You need someone who has the grassroots appeal and I blend intellectual ability with political experience,” he said.