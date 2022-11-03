A new concrete batching company, VPL concrete limited has commissioned a newly established plant aimed at supporting the construction sector and creating jobs.

The firm, which operates in full capacity, has a fixed and mobile concrete batching plant, mixing trucks and concrete pumps to supply Ready Mix Concrete ‘RMC’.

It comes with an ELKOMIX-120 Quick Master Compact Concrete Plant and has an operational capacity to produce between 100-110 cubic meter per hour vibrated concrete

The project, the owners say, is an innovative and cheaper way of making concrete available to the construction sector and also individuals.

At the commissioning of the olant , Board Chairman of the company, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, said “Ghana has experienced a lot of growth in infrastructure over the past couple of years , this change has been driven by an investment in technology in the building and the construction sector , at VPL Concrete Limited the investment in technology such as scientific addictive laboratory and concrete trucks and concrete pumps produce in supply laboratory engineered ready mixed concrete has helped us in our quest to achieve our operation of being the reference point ‘RMC’ in Ghana a position we want to maintain going forward”.

The Managing Director of VPL, Komla Agbenyegah Ayivi, in his address noted that VPL has been set up to change the narrative of Ghanaian businesses.

According to him, it was time corporate bodies recommend the VPL Concrete batching operations and share their insights and experiences in the building construction industry.

“We invited you here first because we know you and we respect you, but to also, announce to you that we have an ultra-modern, efficient concrete batching plant that’s opened for business. We want to shape the future of generations. We at VPL would like to change the narrative of Ghanaian businesses not out-leaving their founders but we cannot do this without your support and assistance and we are ready to take all the support and assistance we can get. How can you support us? One would ask.

“You can support us by ordering and using our ready-mix concrete (RMC) for your construction projects, you can as well recommend us to other contractors and developers. For our key partners Gyata Cement, Saint – Gobain, GOIL, Renalt Engineers, Cheshire Quarry and GHACEM and the various aggregate queries, we need your support as well. We need you to share your insights and experiences with us. We are open to learning from your experience in the market places. We would like to work with you in a way that would be mutually beneficial to our respective firms”. He explained

A Co-founder of the company, Eric wadie, said he thought about the idea of adding value to construction.

” VPL will be cost-effective, and be more tolerant to the environment and reduce pollution, and perhaps, that’s what brought about the establishment of the VPL”. He stated.