A former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has picked his nomination form to contest for the General Secretary position.

The former Minister of Youth and Sports will be contesting against former Ketu South MP, Fifi Kwetey and incumbent Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor.

“I have officially picked forms and intend to file my nomination to contest the position of General Secretary of the NDC in the upcoming National Elections,” he announced in a Facebook post.

The election has been scheduled for December 17, 2022, with the winners to lead the party for the next four years.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, Dr Otukonor has said the NDC must preserve a youthful General Secretary to be able to woo the youth.

In this regard, he believes he is the best fit and his experience at the office of the General Secretary puts him above all his opponents.

But Mr Afriyie-Ankrah who has served as a Deputy General Secretary is optimistic he will succeed the incumbent, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia who he has worked with before.

He touted himself as the link between the NDC’s generation z and the cadres the party needs as he connects very well with both sides.

The other contender, Mr Kwetey has also admitted the two have an advantage over him due to their presence at the forefront of politics in the past years.

However, the former Ketu South Member of Parliament who bowed out of office in 2020 indicated the popularity of these persons does not scare him.