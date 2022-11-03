Lynx Entertainment, record label of artiste Kuami Eugene, has clarified reports of him exiting the group to join Empire records.

When Kuami Eugene announced Empire Records as his new family, after tweets which suggested he is fed up of his old team, tweeps concluded that he has parted ways with Lynx.

But a latest statement issued by the CEO, Richie Mensah, clarified the singer’s move is simply a path-breaking alliance, adding that he remains under the Lynx umbrella.

The deal with Empire Records is to work on Kuami Eugene’s project to cement his status as one of Ghana’s most commercially successful act.

The statement added that two labels have been working closely since 2021, but the official announcement was made barely a month ago.

The deal is aimed at projecting the one-time VGMA Artiste of the Year winner’s career through distributing, publishing and maximizing opportunities for him in the international market.

Eugene is one of the four Ghanaian artistes under Empire records. He joins Yaw Tog, KiDi and Black Sherif.

Read attached statement below: