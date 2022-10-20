Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has officially announced his exit from his management, Lynx Entertainment and promotion record label.

After six years of mentorship, two albums, international tours, 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year award and a shelf full of other awards, Kuami Eugene is ready to move on.

He announced in a tweet he has joined Black Sherif at Empire Africa label, an African extension of global record label Empire.

The announcement comes barely a day after his former manager, Richie, denied he was parting ways with Lynx entertainment.

This was to counter a tweet, where Kuami Eugene stated he has had enough and he is more than determined to move on, adding that “the heart of man is wicked”.

Reacting to Eugene’s statements and calls on social media to bring clearance to the whole saga, Richie said the situation is more of mere speculations than the truth.

“I think sometimes the media shouldn’t give attention to every story. That’s why I don’t say anything because what you do is you are now fanning unnecessary fires. Because whatever I’m saying right now is going to be written about. A story which isn’t even relevant is going to be continued.”

However, Kuami Eugene has subtly exposed the lies with his official announcement.

Empire Africa has also confirmed he has joined them as a new family member.

He becomes the third mainstream artiste to be welcomed to the label; he joins Black Sherif and Yaw Tog.