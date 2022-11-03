The passing of three-year-old Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Nigerian music star, Davido, sparked widespread anguish and received condolence notes from all socioeconomic groups in Nigeria.

According to reports, the police may perform an autopsy to ascertain whether Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, drowned in the swimming pool at his father’s home on the Banana Island region of Lagos State.

According to a reliable source who confirmed the development, performing an autopsy in this situation is routine procedure for the police. The source added that if the departed family members objected, the police would abstain from the action.

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,” the source said.

The police arrested eight workers at Davido’s home, including Ifeanyi’s Nanny. Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s residence.

In a new report, two out of the eight have been detained by the police whilst the remaining six have been freed.

Details of the two people detained are not known yet. Detailing how Ifeanyi lost his life, Linda Ikeji reported that a source close to the heartbreaking incident has named the Nanny and Chef as those who last came into contact with the three-year-old.

“The Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her. They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 minutes until a security guard spotted him in the pool, no one could explain how the boy got in the pool,” the website said.

Davido and Chioma travelled to a different state before the incident occurred. Sadly, they have returned from their trip to the devastating news. A source detailing how the singer took the news said “Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable.”

The boy’s body has been taken to the mortuary with reports that an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death. LIB adds that friends, staff and colleagues have been banned from visiting Davido’s father’s house where he and Chioma are held up.