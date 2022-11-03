The social life of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke has also been snatched away following his unfortunate passing.

Checks reveal that Ifeanyi’s Instagram and other social media pages have been deactivated as at Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

His official pages were jointly managed by his mother, Chioma and Davido where they posted progress of the lad and their family moments.

The latest development is a subtle confirmation of the three-year-old’s demise by his parents as they are yet to give out an official statement on their loss.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police command has confirmed to have received news of the accidental drowning incident in the family home pool which led to Ifeanyi’s demise on Monday, October 31.

Two domestic staff; a cook and nanny of the celebrity couple have been detained and are assisting with investigations while six other staff who were initially arrested have been freed.