The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has been named among Africa’s 10 best Central Bank Governors by Global Finance Magazine.

It adjudged Dr Addison in its Central Banker Report for 2022 as the 10th best Governor on the African Continent.

The ranking was based on Dr Addison’s success in the areas of inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.

His recognition is coming after the Minority in Parliament called for his resignation due to the economic challenges facing the country.

The Central Banker Report published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grades the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Dr Addison was reappointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo for another four-year term in February 2021.

He was first appointed by President Akufo-Addo in April 2017, following the resignation of Dr Abdul- Nashiru Issahaku.

Until his appointment, Dr Addison was the Lead Regional Economist of the African Development Bank at its Southern African Resource Centre.

From 2003 to 2011, he served as the Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana; and was the Chief Economist of the West African Monetary Institute, from 2001 to 2002.

The Economics graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon, holds an M.Phil in Economics and Politics from the University of Cambridge, England, and PhD in Economics from McGill University, Canada.