The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned an alleged attack on its headquarters on Monday, October 31.

According to the party, the “miscreants” forcefully entered the 3rd-floor office of the Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.

A press release issued on Tuesday, November 1, and signed by its General Secretary said the attackers removed a prepaid meter from the office.

“In the early hours of yesterday, Monday, October 31, 2022, a group of persons managed to gain entry into the national headquarters of the National Democratic Congress at Adabraka in Accra.

“Upon entering, the said group, clad in red and fuming with rage, entered the 3rd-floor office of the Deputy General Secretary, Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and removed a prepaid meter,” the statement said.

It , thus, condemned the act and urged the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

“The Leadership of the NDC wished to condemn in no uncertain terms this blatant act of thuggery and criminality and will take immediate steps to involve the law enforcement agencies to deal with the miscreants and their sponsors.”

Meanwhile, the said press release added that party members involved in the act will be punished.

“The party will take additional steps to identify all who entered the premises to carry out this dastardly act and to subject them to the disciplinary measures provided by the party’s constitution,” the statement concluded.