What was expected to be a decent panel discussion turned into a heated argument between two stalwarts of the two largest political parties in Ghana.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Alhaji Sani Mohammed engaged in a brawl.

This was during a post-election live radio discussion on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Alhaji Mohammed made comments which did not sit well with Mr Ayisi, causing him to retaliate in equal measure.

The former took to a name-calling spree and described the New Patriotic Party as thieves who could not win elections but had to steal the verdict.

Despite attempts by the Founder of the United Front Party, Kwasi Odike, who was also part of the panel and others to calm the duo down, Alhaji Mohammed would not barge.

The two party bigwigs continued using unprintable words against each other, resulting in near exchange of blows.

This compelled the host to go on a commercial break.