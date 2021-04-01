A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Sani, has called for an overhaul of the party’s leadership to address the looming troubles.

According to Alahji Sani, NDC members, especially at the grassroots are incensed at the recent internal uprisings in the party and in parliament.

“We are all not happy, especially at the grassroots because things are not going well. The centre is not holding so things are falling apart.

“From the time Sammy Gyamfi spoke, whether what he said was true or not look at what is happening,” he bemoaned.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Alhaji Sani said the Minority in Parliament was the confidence of most teeming supporters; however, it seems they are being let down.

“We need to go on a retreat, conduct a post-mortem and know what went wrong because things are not going well. Our Members of Parliament will tell us one thing and go and do another.

ALSO READ:

“It could be that they don’t like the leadership or there is something fishy. The party leadership must go back and decide what to do going forward,” he urged.