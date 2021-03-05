A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, has called for calm and restraint among party supporters following the approval of ministerial nominees.

According to Alahji Sani, NDC members, especially at the grassroots are incensed at the decision by Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) on Parliament’s Appointments Committee to approve some Ministers-designate.

Notably among them, he said, was the Minister-designate for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, Minister-designate for Communications and digitisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Alhaji Sani, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said he could not fathom why the NDC MPs did not reject these persons for what he described as numerous uncouth attitudes from them.

“I was very sad and disappointed at the development just like numerous grassroots supporters who have called to express similar sentiments but we have to let heads cool though we are not happy,” he urged.

He expressed hope that he would someday see the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak to find out the circumstances that led to the decision.