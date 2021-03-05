Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, is calling for a total overhaul of all executives of the party.

Ahead of a crucial 2024 general election, he is certain only a purpose-driven party leadership can secure victory.

If the status quo remains, the former Kumbungu MP said the vibrant NDC could go into political oblivion.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he said the leadership from the national, regional, constituency, branch and even polling stations should be changed for the needed results.

“Being in opposition is very difficult so people who are not qualified to get the work done should make room for those who can get it done,” he noted.

Mr Mubarak could not fathom why someone will be a polling station agent for over 20 years in the NDC.

“Someone has been polling agent since 1992; winning the next election is not going to be a walk in the park. We have to make the necessary changes that will involve everybody,” he stressed.

The former Kumbungu MP maintained that, having 137 seats in Parliament means nothing to a political party in opposition.

Though the NDC performed creditably well in the 2020 polls, Mr Mubarak said failure to win the presidency is a collective responsibility.

“If the national executives had worked hard, their work would have reflected in the election results,” he added.