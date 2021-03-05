Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has begged the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) for a three-month grace period over a planned demolition.

Bemoaning the adverse effect of the coronavirus pandemic, he noted the demolition, if done immediately, will cause harm.

GRIDCo, in a statement, hinted of the demolition in March 2021, aimed at ridding its transmission lines in parts of Accra of illegal structures.

The areas to be heavily affected will be the Tema-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines together with lines at Ashaiman Middle East, Dzorwulu, American House, Adzei Kodzo and Mempeasem.

“The exercise will rid the areas of illegal occupants and encroachers, whose activities prevent access to the transmission towers,” the statement read.

ALSO READ:

He took to his social page to make the appeal, stating that people, especially at Dzorwulu, American House and Mempasem should be given time to evacuate before the exercise.

He expressed optimism that the authorities at GRIDco have a good heart and will grant his request.

Read the post below: