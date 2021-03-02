The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has announced plans to demolish illegal structures around its ‘Right-of-Way’ locations in parts of Accra.

The exercise is expected to take place in March 2021, though no specific timelines have been stated.



A statement signed by the Corporate Communications Manager, Ebenezer Amankwah, indicated the areas to be heavily affected will be the Tema-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.

“The exercise will rid the areas of illegal occupants and encroachers, whose activities prevent access to the transmission towers,” the statement read.

The statement added the lines run through Ashaiman Middle East, Dzorwulu, American House, Adzei Kodzo and Mempeasem.

It added: “When completed, the exercise will enable unimpeded access to transmission towers by GRIDCo engineers and contractors in order for construction works to be carried out.”

