Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have joined scores of national leaders and government officials to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Kufuor received his jab at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region while Otumfuo together with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, received theirs at the Manhyia Palace.

Some sub-chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II; Akyempemhene, Oheneba Adusei Poku among others were also vaccinated.

The Asantehene’s jab was to officially commence the inoculation exercise in the Ashanti Region where 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines have been issued.

This comes a day after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with their spouses publicly took theirs.

Former President John Mahama and wife, Lordina have also received theirs at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations with the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca doses in Ghana has commenced amongst top government officials, other national leaders and some frontline service providers across the country.

However, health professionals have cautioned that the vaccine is not a replacement for the observation of the COVID-19 protocols.