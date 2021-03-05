A Ghanaian nurse has gone viral on social media after she was filmed screaming hysterically while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government begun mass vaccination against coronavirus on Wednesday, March 3.

Ghana, on February 24, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility for free. Government is looking to vaccinate about 20 million of the population against the virus.

So far, over 3,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Many, including the nurse and a police officer, are trending due to their reactions while receiving the jab.

Watch the video below: