Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kosta Papic, remains confident of instilling a winning mentality in the team following their 3-0 victory over Dreams FC.

The Phobians secured their first win of the ongoing campaign with Michelle Sarpong scoring a brace before Obeng Junior cemented the win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Papic, who is handling the club for the second time after coming in to replace Edward Odoom as Head Coach, however, believes the players are getting back their confidence.

“We are struggling to organise ourselves the way that I want. But at least we got the three points which is very important that things are coming right and the players are getting the confidence,” he said after the game.

“They are leading 2-0 and they start shaking which is (because) they don’t have that winning mentality yet. But we’re working on it,” he added.

Hearts Of Oak will travel to Kumasi to face King Faisal on Saturday.