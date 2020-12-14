The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed reports which suggest the arrest of one of its officials.

Social media was rife with news of the arrest of an EC official at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

A Facebook user, Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, posted a photo to share the story, claiming the said official reduced votes of the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate by 3,000 in the area.

However, the EC, in a statement, described the reports as false and urged the public to disregard the story.

Read the statement below: