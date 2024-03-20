Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost focus.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s only dream was to become President and not to serve the interest of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr. Tetteh expressed disappointment in the current administration, asserting that the country is in disarray under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

“NPP has lost focus. People are disappointed in the current administration and do not want to associate themselves with the party. Under Akufo Addo that country is in total disarray. All he wanted to do was become President,” he fumed.

On the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, the former Ablekuma Central Member of Parliament believes the President is not willing to assent to the Bill.

He said President Akufo-Addo has not been straightforward with his stance on the issue.

“The President is not ready to assent the Bill into Law. He couldn’t give a straightforward answer when he was asked about the LGBTQ. No one ever thought Akufo-Addo would be behaving the way he is doing in terms of our constitution. Even if anyone defaults to the Constitution, not him, it’s a disgrace,” he added.

