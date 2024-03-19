Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor has expressed concern about the demolition of his 20,000-seater capacity event venue, Fantasy Dome.

According to him, the action taken will have broader implications on the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr. Quaynor said this would discourage potential investors in the sector.

“My fight isn’t even about me anymore, it’s about people like me. We keep advocating for private investment in the country but no investor will come if this is what is happening,” he stated.

The Fantasy Entertainment CEO says he doesn’t regret building the Fantasy Dome but is disappointed about how the issue has been handled.

“I don’t regret building the Fantasy Dome but I regret their actions and I regret the fact that the entertainment industry has been sent back years because I don’t know when anyone else will decide to build a 25,000-seater event place again,” he said.

Mr. Quaynor further called on the courts, government and all stakeholders to demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law and protect the interests of the entertainment sector.

“We should move forward but unless the court of Ghana, the government, and every one proves to the entertainment industry that they care and are going to protect us. Not just about money but laws so things like this don’t happen again,” he urged.

