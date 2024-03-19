Ghana is in contention to win three or more medals on day two of the track and field events in the ongoing African Games in Accra.

The county’s 100m record holder Benjamin Azamati was joined by Barnabas Aggerh in the men’s 100m final after both finished second in the semis.

In the women’s sprint, Mary Boakye was the only Ghanaian woman to reach the final after finishing third in her semi-final event at the University of Ghana stadium on Monday night.

A podium finish for all three would guarantee Ghana medals in athletics.

The women’s high jump final would be taking place at 16:05 GMT, and Ghana would hope Rose Yeboah, defending champion of this discipline would continue her fine form by winning gold tonight.

Rose is currently the West African country’s high jump record holder (1.94m) which was set in August 2023.

William Amponsah will be competing in the men’s 10,000m final at 19:45 GMT. The mixed 4×400m relay would also have Team Ghana participating. The other countries are Nigeria, Botswana, and Kenya.

Other events happening on Day Two of the track and field are men’s javelin, women’s 100m hurdles where former world champion, Tobi Amusan would be in the lineup, and men’s 100m hurdles final.

Men’s shot put final, women’s pole vault final, women’s triple jump final, women’s hammer throw, men’s 1,500m and women’s 800m final, with Uganda’s Halima Nakaayi being the star attraction.