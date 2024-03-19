Midfielder, Linda Mtange is confident that Hearts of Oak can win the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League if only they win their remaining games.

The Phobians in the matchday 22 games fought back to record a 2-1 win against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium with Linda Mtange and Salim Adams scoring the goals for the Rainbow Club.

Hearts of Oak now sit 7th on the league log with 32 points.

Speaking after the win, the Congolese midfielder said the only way for the Phobians to win the Premier League is to win their matches.

”I believe it is beneficial for us to pick all of the points, and with God’s help, we were able to do so,” he told Akoma FM.

“I am confident that these results will continue, and that we will win the title because trophies can only be won by accumulating all points in a game, and if we continue to win, we will undoubtedly win the league,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will hope to continue their winning run when they travel to play FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in the matchday 23 games this weekend.

