The Black Princesses of Ghana will face Nigeria in the final of the women’s competition after securing a commanding 3-1 victory over Senegal at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nigeria booked their place in the final of the competition following their 2-0 win over Uganda earlier in the day.

Yusif Basigi’s side asserted dominance early in the semifinal clash, with Tracey Twum scoring just after the 19th minute mark to put them in the lead.

Ophelia Amponsah extended Ghana’s advantage with another goal, making it 2-0.

Despite Senegal’s efforts to narrow the margin with a penalty kick from Rokhyatou Kande, Ophelia Amponsah struck again, cementing Ghana’s 3-1 lead and sealing their passage to the championship match.

With the final berth secured, Ghana is now setting its sights higher, aiming for nothing less than the top prize in women’s football.

The final is set for Thursday, March 21, at the Cape Coast Stadium.