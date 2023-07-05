A former Ablekuma Central Member of Parliament (MP) has registered his displeasure with Council of State member, Sam Okudzeto, over his reaction to the Dormaahene‘s comment in the ongoing trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie has said he is highly disappointed in Mr Okudzeto due to his status in Ghana and also as a role model many young people look up to.

Mr Okudzeto condemned Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who’s also a sitting High Court Judge, for publicly calling for the criminal trial to be dropped.

Speaking on Top Story on Joy FM, he said “It is wrong, it is repugnant, it is senseless for a sitting high court judge to stand on a public platform and make an utterance of that nature. This is my view,” he said.

But reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Chaie questioned why Mr Okudzeto will make such harsh comments.

To him, the chief only made an appeal which lies with President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to consider or not.

“The Dormaahene chose his words carefully and did not attack the merit of the case in court. So I’m also highly disappointed in Sam Okudzeto for him to have spoken that way as a member of the Council of State and lawyer.

“Doesn’t he comment on national issues which are sometimes very controversial? I listened to that interview and when he was asked about the comments of the president in Assin North, he claimed he didn’t listen and can’t respond. Meanwhile, that was widely circulated in the media so why can’t he be truthful and balanced in his comments but rather descend on the Dormaahene?” he quizzed.

Mr Chaie, who is the Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress General Secretary, maintained there was nothing prejudicial about the chief’s comments as claimed by some persons.

ALSO READ: