The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyeman Badu II has announced the suspension of the Berekum Traditional Council.

The President who doubles as the Dormaahene says the move was a collective decision by the House, and all the seven gazette Paramount Chiefs.

He made this known during the end of year annual meeting in Sunyani.

The parties include: Drobohene, Dwenem Awasuhene, Kwatwomahene, Nsawkawhene, Wenchihene, Dormaahene and Sumahene.

According to the house, the suspension has been necessitated by the injunction imposed on the Dormaahene from attending the funeral rites of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo ll.

A Sunyani High Court on Wednesday November 22, restrained the Dormaahene following an application by a member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II.

The applicant said the decision of the chief to attend the funeral the same day as Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu could lead to the breach of peace.

Based on this backdrop, Dormaahene said the suspension of Berekum from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs will stand until the Council provides a better explanation to the court action.

Meanwhile, former New Party (NPP) deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen has threatened a legal action against Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyeman Badu II over the decision.

