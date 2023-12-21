The Ghana Police Service is investigating the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande.

The Police in post on X said they are investigating Mr. Gbande for inciting violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Police further assured the public of their commitment to ensure and maintain peace in the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“The Police will continue to work with other sister security agencies diligently and patriotically to maintain the peace and security in our country which has made Ghana a beacon of hope on the continent and beyond.

“We wish to assure the public that under our watch no one will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, law and order in our beloved country” the statement said.

