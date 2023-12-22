Prophet Daniel Amoateng cuts sod for construction of resettlement houses in North Tongu

The head pastor of Power of Worship International Church, Prophet Daniel Amoateng has cut the sod for the construction of resettlement houses in the North Tongu constituency of the Volta region on December 21, 2023.

The resettlement houses will cater to some 100 displaced victims of the Akosombo dam spillage still squatting in classrooms.

Prophet Amoateng in addition to the houses will construct a branch of his church and establish a farm to create more jobs in the community.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in an X post on Friday appreciated the prophet for his kind gesture.

“We are eternally in his debt for this extremely thoughtful and comprehensive generosity which takes care of the physical and spiritual welfare of flood victims” he said.

