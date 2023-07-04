Communications member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tamakloe, has said the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, only made an appeal with his comments on the trial of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

He can, therefore, not understand why his comment has attracted harsh criticisms.

“Were we not in this country when we saw the Okyenhene, Amoatia leading a group of chiefs in the Eastern because they said their roads were bad? It’s an appeal, beyond the appeal what else did he (Dormaahene) do?

“Did he say I am directing, I am instructing? No, he said, I am appealing to the President and the Attorney General that if he pleases them, they should file a nolle prosequi and discontinue this matter. What else has the chief said?” he quizzed.

To him, the chief who doubles as a High Court judge’s call was harmless and devoid of any attacks on the judicial system.

“He did not attack Godfred Dame, he didn’t attack the president. Compare that to the reckless and irresponsible commentary by Mr Akufo-Addo in Assin-North. Look he went to a church of Pentecost in Assin North, in a very highly prejudicial manner inciting the people and the court against Gyakye Quayson. It didn’t end there, he went to Assin Bereku Park and repeated those irresponsible highly prejudicial comments again,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

He continued, “The president is a lawyer he knows that he is the appointing authority of the judge. He knows that the judge has taken a judicial oath to do justice to all manner of persons without being woe. But he was deliberate, very intentional and seeking to incite the court against the person of Gyakye Quayson.”

In reaction to the chief’s appeal, Attorney General, Godfred Dame said such remarks have the potential to affect the fair adjudication of the case.

He further emphasized that any comment that undermines the administration of justice is detrimental and should not be tolerated.

Several high-profile persons have commented on the ongoing trial, including President Nana Akufo-Addo who told Assin North constituents not to vote for Mr Quayson because he could end up in jail.

