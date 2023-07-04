Private legal practitioner, Bobby Banson, has advised Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, to be fair in addressing the public remarks made by notable personalities on the James Gyakye Quayson trial.

The Attourney General expressed concern regarding comments made by high-profile persons like Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, a High Court judge, who called for the discontinuation of the criminal case against the Assin-North Member of Parliament (MP)-elect urging the AG to file a nolle prosequi.

Mr Dame stated that his office would issue a comprehensive statement to address all the concerns raised which could potentially impact the ongoing criminal trial.

Speaking on the matter, lawyer Banson disagreed with the call by the chief insisting that the case must continue to its conclusion as the law demands.

Nonetheless, he called on Mr Dame to come out quickly with the promised response and that must chart the path for the case, urging him not to be selective.

Mr Banson highlighted that the AG’s statement should also touch on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s “prejudicial” comment on the case during the New Patriotic Party’ s final rally at Assin North prior to the bye-election.

For him, the scale of justice must be balanced in order to satisfy all parties.

