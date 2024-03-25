The Dormaahene, Osagyefo ƆseadeƐyƆ Dr Agyemang Badu, says he is willing to sacrifice his salary as a judge if the Western world refuses to extend a helping hand to Ghana over the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

The chief who doubles as a High Court and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs made this remarks at the Sumaman Akwantukɛse Festival at Suma Ahenkuro over the weekend.

Joining calls for President Nana Akufo Addo to assent to the bill, the chief said he should consider the interest of the nation irrespective of what it stands to lose from foreign donors.

According to him, the refusal of the president will mean that he supports the activities of the LGBTQ which may not be the case.

He added that he and others who support the bill will not relent to pressure the President to assent to the bill even if they would be killed.

The chief said there are several countries who have banned the activities of the LGBTQ but their economies are growing well despite sanctions from the western world.

The Omanhene of Suma traditional area Odeneho Dr Afram Bempong III also stated that until the country passes a law that forbids the activities of the LGBTQ, traditional laws will be used.

Odeneho Dr Afram Bempong III

In his view, the president’s refusal to assent to the bill would authenticate the perception that he supports the LGBTQ activities since he said in an interview sometime ago that the activities of the LGBTQ was bound to happen.

The Omanhene used the opportunity to call on former President John Mahama, who graced the event to rehabilitate the deplorable roads in the Jaman North and help complete a university campus in the area should he win this year’s election.

The Sumahene also appealed to the NDC flagbearer to help establish a cashew processing factory to process the cashew in the country.

The chief further requested an Adinkra Centre in the Jaman North District as a remembrance for the Nana Adinkra (Bonohene in Ivory Coast) who created the Adinkra symbols

On his part, Mr Mahama pledged the next NDC government will fix the deplorable roads in the area, adding all the requests of the chiefs have been well noted.

John Mahama

ALSO READ: