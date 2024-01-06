The Presidency has dismissed claims circulating on social media that President Akufo-Addo is supporting the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II to attack the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In a Facebook post, the Jubilee House’s Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, noted that the assertions are merely figments of some people’s imaginations thus, imploring the populace to treat it with contempt.

“Indeed, on no occasion has President Akufo-Addo held a secret meeting with the Dormaahene to, as it were, prop him up to disrespect the Asantehene. No such thing has happened, and no such thing will ever happen,” portions of the statement read.

He further noted that President Akufo-Addo will continue to work harmoniously with all traditional leaders in the country until the end of his tenure.