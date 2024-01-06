Former Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed his belief that Egypt is the Black Stars’ most manageable opponent in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In Group B alongside Ghana are the record seven-time champions, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Egypt in their second group game on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Otto Addo, the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach who guided Ghana to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, shared his thoughts on Ghana’s chances.

He considers Egypt as the easiest team to play against, emphasizing the advantage of standing behind when expectations are lower.

“I think the easiest game may be against Egypt because their team is very well-balanced. They are the favourites in this game, so it is easier to stand behind when people don’t expect too much from you,” said Otto Addo in an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

He added, “It’s easier than to play the so-called small countries which are football educated, know how to defend, and it will be very, very tough to break them down.”

Ghana is set to kick off their group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, and will conclude their group phase games against Mozambique on January 22 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.