A young Ghanaian lady has expressed her admiration for Black Stars sensation Mohammed Kudus.

The lady has named her TikTok account ‘Kudus Girlfriend’, dedicating her page to admiring Kudus.

The young woman has made multiple photoshopped videos making it seem like she was hanging out with Kudus.

In one of the photoshopped videos, she made it seem like she was on a video call with the Black Stars player.

She put her image at the top right corner of Kudus’ image. She did it so expertly that, at first glance, one may think she was speaking to Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus won the admiration of many Ghanaian ladies with his scintillating performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Many women have fallen in love with the young man’s good looks and impeccable talent.