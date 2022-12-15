Nigerian artiste Iyanya was not smiling at a tweep who stormed his comment section to inquire about his relationship with Ghollywood actress Yvonne Nelson.

Iyanya and Yvonne were a couple in 2012, an on-and-off relationship that lasted for eight months before they announced their messy separation.

The two have since gone their separate ways until a tweep, in a post dated December 14, reminded Iyanya of his bitter past.

Commenting on Yvonne Nelson’s post where she flaunted her long legs, the obviously obsessed fan wondered how Iyanya could use and dump a lady of class like Yvonne Nelson.

“Iyanya or Inyaya or whatever he calls himself, like you you fit lose this? Like how, how,” the tweep posted.

Iyanya did not find the comment funny as he replied in a manner that berated both the fan and his ex, Yvonne Nelson.

Without mincing words, he attributed the tweep’s unsolicited opinion to madness.

Rather than engage the tweep any further, he posted his 2022 achievements as well as a bucket list for 2023.

In an interview, Yvonne Nelson revealed their love journey was unsuccessful because Iyanya had other women on the side and was not showing any sign of commitments.

On his part, he hinted that he saw the Princess Tyra actress as his darling girl and a friend and spoke of their relationship as “a mere rumour peddling by detractors”.

Giving further clarification in his popular song ‘Kukere’, Iyanya free-styled, “Yvonne Nelson, I lost your medicine. She called that she’s coming over and I rode her like a jangolova. All I want is your waist, no emotions, no tears, no letters, no love, no nothing. All I want is your waist, she aint even know it. She brought emotions.”