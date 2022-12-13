New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director for Legal Affairs says he is not surprised by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) revelation that he did not take collated results to court during the 2020 Election Petition hearing.

According to Gary Nimako, Johnson Asiedu Nketia‘s revelation vindicates the NPP on their position that the opposition never won the election as they claimed.

“Asiedu Nketia is experienced when it comes to electoral activities and he knew very well they did not collate results and lost from day one and I have always maintained that position.

“They knew all the allegations they made were not accurate but nobody believed us and their petition was even a wrong averment and now they have openly come out to reiterate what the NPP has been saying,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

General Mosquito, who was the star witness for the petitioner, former President John Mahama, claimed the figures presented to him would have humiliated him in court.

The Chief Scribe noted he refused to take the figures manually collated by the team put together by Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo because he was not prepared to trade his reputation for someone’s ineptitude.

He added that even when they took the figures to astute lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, he could not make sense out of them.

But to Mr Niamko, the NPP is elated the opposition has finally confirmed President Akufo-Addo’s victory which was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

