Family of the late former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, is set to bury him on 22nd December, 2022.

The burial service will take place at the forecourt of the state house, Accra.

The former Finance Minister died on November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was seeking medical care.

Born on the 3 September 1944, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was 78 at the time of his death.