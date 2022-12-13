Famous disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has announced her engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

According to her, she met the love of her life 25 days ago during a a drive rally in the United Kingdom:

I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

Some social media users have since advised her to rather court a little longer but DJ Cuppy’s caption silenced all critics.

She added, “sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylorbmx.”

I love you deep @RyanTaylor 💞 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 12, 2022 DJ Cuppy, meanwhile, describes her fiancé Ryan Taylor as her soul mate. Reacting further to critics saying he will rip her off, she said, “Who wants that ‘perfect’ love story anyway? Cliché.”



Soulmates are two people who bumped into one another and said, "There you are!" 😃🫶🏾💜🥂 @RyanTaylorBMX pic.twitter.com/8krng9eipv — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 4, 2022

If there’s no seats around. We’ll sit on the floor and eat our food no stress 🤣🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/67uhnKggFK — Ryan Taylor (@ryantaylorbmx) December 11, 2022

First time seeing bae doing his thing on his bike 😰 @RyanTaylorBMX be careful plixxxx 😩😪 pic.twitter.com/tpLEPcf8Fn — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 11, 2022

