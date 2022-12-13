Famous disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has announced her engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.
According to her, she met the love of her life 25 days ago during a a drive rally in the United Kingdom:
I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.
Some social media users have since advised her to rather court a little longer but DJ Cuppy’s caption silenced all critics.
She added, “sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylorbmx.”
