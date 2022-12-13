Morocco coach, Walid Regragui, says they will try to pull off an upset against defending champions, France.

The African side will face the European side on Wednesday in their semifinal clash at Al Bayt Stadium.

The North African side edged Portugal in the quarterfinal to become the first nation from Africa to reach the last four stage of the Mundial, but Regragui reveals they are not satisfied.

“The further you get, the more difficult the games are. We are playing the world champions with world-class players and a very good coach, possibly the best in the world,” he said at the pre-match presser.

“But we will show great desire and try to pull off an upset. Why not reach the final of the World Cup?

READ ALSO

“We’ve come to this competition to change mindsets within our continent. If we say the semi-final is enough, I don’t agree.

“We aren’t satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further.”

Walid Regragui has some injury concerns to deal with, as central defenders Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss are doubts for the France clash but none is ruled out.

“As everyone knows, we have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff and they are working very hard and coming in with good news every day,” Regragui added.

“No one is out for now, but no one is definitely in either. We will put out the best side possible.”

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.