Barely three months after she dumped Arsenal to become a Manchester United fan, entertainer DJ Cuppy is already getting heavily involved with the Red Devils.

The singer and disc jockey has made an appearance in an Adidas advert to unveil Manchester United’s new kit.

The kit, a zebra-themed strip is the third away jersey for the 2020-2021 season.

In the 18-second advert for the kit shared online, Cuppy is seen rocking the jersey amid singing and dancing.

Her endorsement comes two months after she officially announced her decision to quit The Gunners for the Red Devils.

Recalled after series of heartbreaks, Cuppy revealed she would switch allegiance if Nigerian Striker on the United team, Odion Ighalo scored in an FA Cup game.

Ighalo, unconsciously won a fan for his team.

Meanwhile, international artiste, Burna Boy, is part of the first fans to be honoured with a customised official jersey.

Watch DJ Cuppy’s advert: