There is an ongoing battle of financial supremacy in Nigeria after billionaire Femi Otedola took his three daughters for car shopping.

The family time ended with Florence (DJ Cuppy), Femi and Tolani being owners of customised Ferrari Portofino.

Each daughter had the car ‘shopped’ in her favourite colour; Cuppy opting for pink, Femi, cinnamon colour and shiny blue-black for Tolani.

The elated siblings took to Instagram to brag as they pose by the expensive convertible cars worth over $215,000 each.

Moments after receiving the cars, the sisters planned a family car race they had always wished for.

Nigerians have screamed with disbelief over the extravagant lifestyle of the family, but Davido sees no cause for alarm.

Davido is motivated by the father’s love for his children, adding that he will do same for his daughters in the near future.

Hopefully, if he becomes a billionaire, Hailey and Imade Adeleke will also be owners of porche cars.

Photos of the cars below: