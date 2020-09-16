Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has shared some tips on how teachers can successfully teach their pupils and students.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday, Dr Adutwum said Ghanaian teachers should be tolerant towards pupils and students to enable them achieve good results at the end of the academic year.

Dr Adutwum said being tolerant towards his students was the strategy he often employed while teaching in Los Angeles in the United States (US).

“If you are tolerant towards the children, it makes them more relaxed in class, they tend to become more interactive and engaging as well as ready to ask questions and learn,” he said.

“This is what I did as a teacher and it’s one of the strategies my school in the US adopts and it has improved tremendously the performance of the students,” he added.

Believing that education is the bedrock of national development, the Deputy Minister for Education said he has brought his rich experience in the US to Ghana to help push forward President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision of making education not just accessible but relevant and of a higher quality to the Ghanaian child.