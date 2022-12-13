Wife of talented Ghanaian actor, Lilwin, has announced she has welcomed her bundle of joy.

After seven months of marriage, Maame Serwaa has finally made Lilwin a girl dad after five strong boys.

Their latest addition is the couple’s third child, but Lilwin’s sixth.

Lilwin has three children from his previous marriage with Patricia Afriyie, before welcoming a set of twins with Ohemaa around same time on December 10, last year.

Though Lilwin is yet to make an official announcement, Maame Serwaa has splashed her maternity photos on the streets of social media.

She shared a video flaunting her baby bump as she thanks God for successful delivery.

“It’s a girl,” she revealed while giving all the praises to the Most High.

She prayed for fruit of the womb for all women and urged them to use her as a point of contact when praying for maternity blessings.