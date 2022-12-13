When it comes to sex, women aren’t always transparent with their thoughts and feelings.

When you are being dishonest with someone, then you are essentially denying that person the privilege of the truth. Whether it’s an effort to spare another person’s feelings or protect yourself, lies are lies and must not be encouraged.

Successful relationships are always built on the bedrock of honesty. It is a symbol of trust.

While both men and women are capable of being untruthful to their significant other, they may not always do it for the same reasons.

It is not always wise to keep secrets but sometimes women can’t help but keep some things to themselves.

Let’s take a look at some of the secrets women lie about or perhaps never tell their partners:

Sex with their exes

Women avoid telling their husbands about how sex was, with their previous partners. Women feel that their husbands may get very insecure regarding how the sex was with their wife’s previous partners. Insecurity regarding sex can be a real issue.

Performance in bed

Sometimes, women do not like how their husbands or partners perform in bed. They keep their desires a secret to avoid creating a ruckus or an issue. Men also get pretty insecure when they can’t perform sexually in bed such as premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction.

Orgasm

Women often fake their orgasms just to get it over with. Women take a lot of time to climax, compared to men. They require foreplay, lots of kissing and grabbing that most men are unaware of. And most wives do not tell their husbands about this so that the latter doesn’t feel bad.

High sex drive

Some women have a very high sex drive that their husbands do not realise. Women fear being judged about the amount of sex they like. They like to keep their sexual desires and sexual drive a secret.

Masturbation

Not every woman is comfortable with telling their husband about masturbating. Most wives like to keep this a secret. Masturbation in women is largely considered to be a taboo, even though the world is becoming more aware of it, day by day.