Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Bossman Asare, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not straight forward regarding the case it took to the Supreme Court concerning the 2020 presidential election.

According to him, the NDC failed to provide evidence of the accusation it levelled against the Commission.

The NDC took the EC to the Supreme Court for alleged theft and shortchanging of the 2020 presidential results.

The court, after analysing the NDC’s case, ruled there was no merit in the case and therefore dismissed it.

The NDC has since been accusing the apex court of the land of protecting the chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensah, for not allowing her to mount the witness box to testify about her own work.



But Dr Asare, reacting to the matter on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, hosted by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, said there was no understanding in the case the NDC presented to court and the party wanted the EC to testify against itself after it failed to show evidence of its own case.

“You see, the NDC took the EC to court for theft and changing of results, so the responsibility was on them to prove their case as required by law but because there was no such incident, they could not prove it.

“Ampofo Adjei, with the NDC case, you can read through several times but you will not get any understanding and they were not straight forward. At a point, they admit the election was fair and at one stance, they said the election was rigged so clearly, they did not have a case,’’ he added.

“I think that the political parties do not mean the things they say because there was a time the NDC was organising their internal elections, we told them to print and supervise their own election, but they said if we allow the EC to do it, it will be more credible, and this they said in my presence. This shows that, they the NDC do not trust themselves,’’ Dr Asare explained.