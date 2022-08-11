Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Beatrice Baiden, has said the Gaming Commission of Ghana operates differently from the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

According to her, the Gaming Commission is not responsible for lotto staking activities.

“The law is clear that NLA operates only lotto in Ghana, and all other games of chance fall under the ambit of Gaming Commission,” she said.

The PRO, speaking on the #DaybreakHitz show on Hitz FM, reiterated “for the law, anything lotto is under the ambit of NLA, any other game of chance aside lotto falls under the gaming commission.”

She further clarified that the Gaming Commission runs the affairs of all gaming activities except the staking of lotto.

“For us as a Commission, any form of gaming activity that you stake a wager and expect to win something in return with an element of chance falls under gaming Commission,” she noted.

“But lotto is strictly under the ambit of NLA,” she stressed.

