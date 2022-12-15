The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has rejected the Ghana Private Road Transport Union’s (GPRTU) claim of increases in the prices of spare parts.

The GPRTU, after a slight reduction in fuel prices, refused to reduce transport fares arguing that prices of spare parts and lubricants have also been increased. Thus, if transport fares are reduced, transport operators may suffer a loss in income.

However, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in a statement on December 15 said prices of spare parts have not been increased.

“GPRTU instead of reducing the transport fares as a result of the reduction of fuel prices has remained adamant and does not want to do that.

“They are now attributing their failure to reduce prices of the transport fares too high prices of spare parts. It is against this background that we are holding this press conference to let the Ghanaian public know that what they are saying is not true,” the Spare Parts dealers said.

According to the spare parts dealers they are currently adjusting prices due to the current appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

“We, therefore, want Ghanaians to disregard the propaganda that the GPRTU is waging as it has been their tradition over the years whenever they are called upon to reduce transport fares.”

Read their full statement below:

It has come to the attention of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association that Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) instead of reducing the transport fares as a result of the reduction of fuel prices has remain adamant and don’t want to do that.

They are now attributing their failure to reduce prices of the transport fares to high prices of spare parts. It is against this background that we are holding this press conference to let the Ghanaian public know that what they are saying is not true.

Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has over the years as a tradition always embark on price reduction in every November to help customers service their vehicles for Christmas holidays.

As an affiliate of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) also, we have responded to their press release this week to try and adjust prices to give some respite to Ghanaians as a result of the appreciation of the cedi against the dollars

We therefore want Ghanaians to disregard the propaganda that the GPRTU is waging as it has been their tradition over the years whenever they are called upon to reduce transport fares.

We wish to let the public know that prices of Spare Parts has been adjusted to respond to the appreciation of the cedi and would urge all customers to go directly to the shops and buy from. Thank – you.

Transport Minister to hold crunch meeting over transport fares today

Forget it! We’ll not reduce transport fares – GPRTU

Spare parts price hikes to affect transport fares – GPRTU