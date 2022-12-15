Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has accused former President John Mahama and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia of destroying the party, per the latter’s latest revelation.

According to him, the two have abused the NDC constitution in their bid to control the party.

Mr Nketia, who is challenging incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the position, has revealed that there was some misunderstanding after former President Mahama through the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, proposed that the Director of Elections and Director of IT should be appointed after the presidential primaries.

But commenting on the matter on his social media page, Mr Anyidoho stated that it’s important that the two are stopped in their tracks now from further destroying the great NDC.



Asiedu-Nketiah & John Dramani Mahama, have messed up the NDC: We shall salvage what is left🙏🙏🙏 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 14, 2022

NDC shall end up victorious on Saturday🙏🙏🙏. No, individual shall be allowed to destroy the NDC. pic.twitter.com/dPtd97yesm — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 15, 2022

JJ shall speak on Saturday and “finish” Asiedu-Nketiah pic.twitter.com/hyFc23Z6I8 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 15, 2022